PSEB 12th Results 2023 Out, 92.47% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Punjab Board Results

PSEB class 12th results 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board class 12th results. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their PSEB Class 12th results online at pseb.ac.in. 92.47% of the total students have passed the exam. Punjab Board conducted class 12 exam from February 20 to April 24. Around 3 lakh candidates took the class 12th exams this year. See how to check PSEB results online.

Where to check PSEB 12th results 2023?

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2023?