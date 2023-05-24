Last Updated:

PSEB 12th Results 2023 Out, 92.47% Pass; Here's Direct Link To Check Punjab Board Results

PSEB class 12th results 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board class 12th results. Here's direct link to check.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
PSEB 12th results 2023

Image: PTI


PSEB class 12th results 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Punjab Board class 12th results. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their PSEB Class 12th results online at pseb.ac.in. 92.47% of the total students have passed the exam.  Punjab  Board conducted class 12  exam from February 20 to April 24. Around 3 lakh candidates took the class 12th exams this year. See how to check PSEB results online. 

Where to check PSEB 12th results 2023? 

  1. pseb.ac.in
  2. punjab.indiaresults.com

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2023?

  • Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in
  • Click on the PSEB Class 12th result 2023 link on the homepage
  • Log-in using your class 10th roll number
  • The PSEB 12h class result will appear on the screen
  • Download and take its printout for further reference.
