PSEB 8th Result 2023 Declared At Pseb.ac.in, 98.01% Pass; Here's How To Check

PSEB 8th result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB class 8th results 2023 today, April 28. Candidates will be able to check their scores online at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board has released the mark sheets along with the results

Around 3 lakh students have enrolled for the PSEB 8th board exam this year of which 2,98,127 candidates appeared. A total of 2,92,206 have passed the exam taking the pass percentage to 98.01%.

The exams were held from February 25 to March 22. This year, PSEB scheduled to begin the class 8 exams on February 20. However, it was rescheduled to begin on February 25. The change in exam schedule was done due to G-20 summit, the beginning of CBSE Board exams, and Hola Mohalla festival.

How to check PSEB Punjab Board class 8 result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on the PSEB 8th class result 2023 link

Step 4: PSEB 8th class result 2023 log in page will open.

Step 5: Key in your roll number or name and submit

Step 6: Your PSEB 8th class result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it.

Candidates must note that the results available on the official websites will be provisional results. The original PSEB mark sheet will be given through schools. However, they must take a printout of their provisional mark sheet after downloading it.