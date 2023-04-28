PSEB 8th Result 2023 Declared At Pseb.ac.in, 98.01% Pass; Here's How To Check

Quick links:
PSEB 8th result 2023: Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB class 8th results 2023 today, April 28. Candidates will be able to check their scores online at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board has released the mark sheets along with the results
Around 3 lakh students have enrolled for the PSEB 8th board exam this year of which 2,98,127 candidates appeared. A total of 2,92,206 have passed the exam taking the pass percentage to 98.01%.
The exams were held from February 25 to March 22. This year, PSEB scheduled to begin the class 8 exams on February 20. However, it was rescheduled to begin on February 25. The change in exam schedule was done due to G-20 summit, the beginning of CBSE Board exams, and Hola Mohalla festival.
Candidates must note that the results available on the official websites will be provisional results. The original PSEB mark sheet will be given through schools. However, they must take a printout of their provisional mark sheet after downloading it.