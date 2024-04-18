PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 To Be Declared Today By Punjab Board, Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to announce the Class 10 results on April 18, 2024, in the afternoon, as confirmed by an official notification. Candidates eagerly awaiting their results can access their Punjab Board 10th Result 2024 on April 19, 2024, from the official website: pseb.ac.in. The online scorecard can be obtained by logging in with the requisite credentials.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their PSEB 10th results 2024 via SMS service and Digilocker. However, it's important to note that the online scorecard will be provisional, and students must collect the original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later date.

How to check Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024

To check the Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2024, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the Punjab Board Click on the PSEB Class 10 Result link Login using the Class 12 hall ticket number Download the PSEB 10th scorecard for further reference

The Punjab Board Matriculation Exams commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 5, 2024, held in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM. With over 3 lakh students appearing for the class 10 exams, anticipation is high for the upcoming PSEB 10th result, slated for release today, April 18, 2024. Stay tuned for official updates on the PSEB 10th result date and time, paving the way for admission to Class 11.

PSEB Re-evaluation Process

Students unsatisfied with their marks have the option to apply for the re-evaluation of answer sheets by paying the prescribed fee. Detailed information regarding PSEB 10th Revaluation 2024 will be provided at the conference.

Alternative Ways To Check PSEB 10th Result 2024

Various methods are available for checking the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024, both online and offline. Here are the different ways to access scorecards:

Official Website: pseb.ac.in and pseb.ac.in/results

pseb.ac.in and pseb.ac.in/results SMS Service

Digilocker

Punjab Board Class 10th Pass Percentage Records

The board also releases crucial statistics such as gender-wise pass percentages, overall pass percentages, and more. For instance, in the previous year, the overall pass percentage stood at 97.56%, with 97.76% pass percentage in government schools. Out of the 2,81,327 students who appeared, 2,74,400 emerged successful.

Upon receiving the scorecard, candidates must carefully verify the details listed, including candidate name, roll number, registration number, date of birth, exam details, qualifying status, marks obtained, passing marks, maximum marks, and total marks scored. In case of any discrepancies, students are advised to promptly contact school authorities for rectification.

PSEB Class 10th Toppers

While awaiting the Punjab Board 10th Result 2024, students can refer to the previous year's merit list to gauge expectations. The previous year's toppers included Gagandeep Kaur, Navjot, and Harman Kaur, securing remarkable scores.

