PSEB Class 10th Results 2023 Date, Time Announced: Punjab Board 10th Result Tomorrow

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to declare the Class 10th board exams result on Friday. Official sources said that the PSEB is likely to declare results on May 26, but the students will be able to check their results on the official website from May 27th. The PSEB's official website is pseb.ac.in where students can log in and check their results.

The PSEB has reportedly issued a statement citing that the result will be declared by the vice-chairman at the board’s headquarters on Friday at around 11.30 am, after which the results will be released into the public domain. The senior officials of the board will further announce the names of those students securing top ranks in the exams.

PSEB class 12th exam was declared on May 24th

The exams for the Class 10th board were held from 24th March to 20th April in the state of Punjab.

Earlier, the PSEB had declared the results for the Class 12th board on May 24th, which is now available on the official website of the board. A total of 2,96,709 students appeared for the PSEB 12th board exams. Out of the total students who appeared in the exam, a total of 2,74,378 students qualified, recording the pass percentage at 92.47 percent. Reportedly, Sujan Kaur of Dashmesh Convent Senior Secondary School, Sardulgarh in Mansa topped the PSEB Class 12th exams scoring 100 percent marks.

Know how to check the result of the PSEB 10th board exams on the official website.