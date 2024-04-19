Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the results of the Class 10 examination on April 18, 2024. The announcement was made by board officials during a press conference, marking a significant moment for students across the state. The Punjab Board matric result link will be made available today on the official website of PSEB.

PSEB Class 10th Scorecard Download Link Release Time

According to PSEB officials, the link to access the results will be activated around 10 am on April 19, 2024. Students who appeared for the PSEB 10th exam can view their results starting April 19 on the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in, as well as on indiaresults.com.

How to check the PSEB 10th result 2024:

1. Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

2. Look for the results link on the homepage and click on it.

3. A new page will appear.

4. Enter the required details and submit.

5. The result will then be displayed on the screen.

6. Review the result, download the page, and print a copy for future reference.

The pass percentage for the PSEB 10th examination, as declared by officials, stands at an impressive 97.24 percent. The pass percentage among boys is recorded at 96.47 percent, while girls have achieved a pass percentage of 98.11 percent. Transgender students have also performed commendably, with a pass percentage of 90.91 percent.

Aditi from Ludhiana has emerged as the topper of the examination, securing a perfect score of 650 marks out of 650. Following closely behind is Elisha Sharma, also from Ludhiana, who secured 645 out of 650 marks. Karmanpreet Kaur of Amber Public Senior Secondary School in Amritsar secured the third rank, also with 645 out of 650 marks.