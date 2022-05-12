PSEB Class 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Out, Follow These Steps To Download

Punjab School Education Board, also known as PSEB has released the Punjab Board Class 12 Term 1 Exams 2022 result on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Students who took the term 1 exams can know their PSEB 12th Results 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website of PSEB and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Students are informed that as of now results can be downloaded by school administrators and teachers. Once the results are downloaded by the school, they will be cross-checked and will distribute it to students. The result which has been released is for the PSEB 12th Term 1 exams that were conducted between December 13 and December 22, 2021. The steps to check result can be checked here.

PSEB 12th Results 2022 for Term 1: Follow these steps to check Punjab Board 12th Results

Step 1: Go to the official website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'School Login' tab

Step 3: In the next step, select the session and enter school credentials to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the PSEB 12th Result for Term 1 will appear on the dashboard

Step 5: Candidates should download the results and take its printout

As mentioned above, students should know that the results are only accessible to teachers. Students are required to college their Punjab Board 12th Results for Term 1 Exams from their respective schools. Media report highlights that PSEB is also expected to release the PSEB 10th Results for Term 1 later this month. Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website for the latest updates for Punjab Board, PSEB Results.

PSEB class 5 term 2 result 2022 announced

The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 on May 6, 2022. Punjab Board Class 5 term 2 exam result is available on the official PSEB website at pseb-ac.in and candidates can check it and download it from there. The first term exams were held in October, and the second term exams were held in March 2022. The results have been declared for the Class 5 term 2 exams that were held from March 15 to March 23, 2022, across the state at various exam centres. This year, more than 3.19 lakh candidates took part in the written Class 5 exams conducted by the Board. A total of 3.17 lakh candidates passed the examination, and the overall pass percentage is 99.57 percent.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Here’s how to download