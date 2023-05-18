PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 Date: Punjab Board Shares Important Update On Class 12 Results

PSEB Class 12th Result 2023: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB ) is all set to announce the class 12th results 2023. PSEB class 12th results will be declared soon. Earlier, we informed that the PSEB results will be declared in the last week of May. Now, PSEB has released a notice and stated that the class 12 results will be declared on or before May 31.

"The Senior Secondary results for the Academic Year 2023 may be released by or before May 31, 2023," the official notice reads. Once released candidates will be able to check their results online at pseb.ac.in. The PSEB 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 24, 2023 to April 20, 2023. PSEB 12th exams were held from February 20 to April 24. See how to check PSEB results online.

How to check PSEB Class 12 result 2023?

Visit the official website, pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Class 12th result link on the homepage

Log-in using your class 10th roll number

The PSEB 12h class result will appear on the screen

Download and take its printout for further reference.

Punjab School Education Board declared the PSEB class 8th results 2023 on April 28. The exams were held from February 25 to March 22. Around 3 lakh students have enrolled for the PSEB 8th board exam this year of which 2,98,127 candidates appeared. A total of 2,92,206 have passed the exam taking the pass percentage to 98.01%. PSEB declared the PSEB class 5th result 2023 on April 6. PSEB conducted the Punjab Board Class 5th exams 2023 from February 27 to March 3, 2023.