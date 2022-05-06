PSEB Class 5 Term 2 Exam Result 2022 Announced; Here's How To Download

PSEB Class 5 Result: The Punjab School Education Board announced the PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 today, May 6, 2022. Punjab Board Class 5 term 2 exam result is available on the official PSEB website at pseb-ac.in and candidates can check it and download it from there. The PSEB uploaded the PSEB Class 5 results today at 10 am.

The first term exams were held in October, and the second term exams were held in March 2022. The results have been declared for the Class 5 term 2 exams that were held from March 15 to March 23, 2022, across the state at various exam centres. This year, more than 3.19 lakh candidates took part in the written Class 5 exams conducted by the Board. A total of 3.17 lakh candidates passed the examination, and the overall pass percentage is 99.57 percent.

PSEB Class 5 Result 2022: Here's how to download the PSEB Class 5 Result

Step 1: To check the PSEB Class 5 Result candidates need to visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates need to enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen automatically.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Students must keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

PSEB Class Exam 2022

This year, Punjab School Education Board organized the examination under strict COVID protocols for students and teachers. Meanwhile, the Punjab board is also conducting the exams for class 12. As per the revised schedule, the class 12 term 2 exams for Punjab Board began on April 24 with the Home Science exam and will conclude on May 23, 2022. For fresh updates and more information candidates must visit the official website of the Punjab Board.

