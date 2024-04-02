×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST

PSEB Class 5th Results 2024 Direct Link Activated, Check Punjab Board Class 5 Mark Sheet Here

Students who have participated in the Punjab Board Class 5 examination can now access their results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
PSEB Class 5 result link activated
PSEB Class 5 result link activated | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the PSEB Class 5th Result 2024 on April 1, 2024. Students who have participated in the Punjab Board Class 5 examination can now access their results through the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The link to view the PSEB 5th results has been activated on April 2, 2024, at 10 am. To check their results and download the marksheet, students will need to provide either their name or roll number.

The declaration of the Punjab Board Class 5 results was made during a press conference on April 1 conducted by the Board. Details regarding the toppers' names, pass percentage, and other relevant information were shared during this event.

The Class 5 examination took place on March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, at various exam centers across the state. Stay updated with the latest news, including result announcements, direct links, and other important details, by following our blog.

How to check the PSEB Class 5th Result 2024:

1. Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.
2. Click on the "Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2024" link on the home page.
3. Enter the required details on the new page.
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
5. Check your result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check PSEB Class 5th result 2024. 

Punjab Board Class 5 Results 2024 Highlights 

During the examination, a total of 306,438 students attempted the exam, out of which 305,937 students passed. Among them, 199,585 students from government schools appeared for the exam, with 199,263 students passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.84 percent. Additionally, 71,938 students from affiliated schools attempted the exam, and 71,848 students passed, leading to a pass percentage of 99.87 percent.

The Punjab Board Class 5 examination was held on March 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2024, across various exam centers in the state. This year, out of the total female candidates (144,653) who appeared for the exam, 144,454 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.86 percent. Similarly, out of the total male candidates (161,767) who participated, 161,465 candidates passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.81 percent. Notably, the pass percentage for transgender candidates was 100 percent.

 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 10:13 IST

