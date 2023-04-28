PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Date, Time Out: Punjab Board To Declare Result Today At 2.30 Pm

PSEB 8th result 2023 Date and Time: Punjab School Education Board will declare the PSEB 8th class results 2023 today, April 28. As per reports, the PSEB 8th result will be declared at 2.30 pm. Punjab Board (PSEB) will organise a press conference today at its office where its vice chairman Dr Virinder Bhatia will release the results.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check their 8th class scores online at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will release the mark sheets along with the results. The exams were held from February 25 to March 22.

How to check PSEB Punjab Board class 8 result 2023

Step 1: To check PSEB class 8 results, candidates must visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Now, click on the PSEB 8th class result 2023 link

Step 4: PSEB 8th class result 2023 login page will open.

Step 5: Key in your roll number or name and submit

Step 6: Your PSEB 8th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download it.

Candidates must note that the results available on the official websites will be provisional results. The original PSEB mark sheet will be given through schools. However, they must take a printout of their provisional mark sheet after downloading it.