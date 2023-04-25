Last Updated:

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check At Pseb.ac.in

PSEB 8th result 2023: Punjab School Education Board is expected to declare PSEB class 8th results 2023 on April 25 after 1 pm. See how to check at pseb.ac.in.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
PSEB class 8 result

Image: PTI


PSEB 8th result 2023: Punjab School Education Board is expected to declare PSEB class 8th results 2023 today, April 25. As per reports, PSEB class 8 results will be out after 1 pm. However, the board has not officially confirmed the PSEB result date and time. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores online at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab Board will release the mark sheets along with the results. The exams were held from February 25 to March 22. 

How to check PSEB Punjab Board class 8 result 2023

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB – pseb.ac.in
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab
  • Step 3: Now, click on the PSEB 8th class result 2023 link
  • Step 4: PSEB 8th class result 2023 log in page will open.
  • Step 5: Key in your roll number or name  and submit
  • Step 6: Your PSEB 8th class result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download it.

Candidates must note that the results available on the official websites will be provisional results. The original PSEB mark sheet will be given through schools. However, they must take a printout of their provisional mark sheet after downloading it. 

READ | UP Board Result 2023 Highlights: Priyanshi Soni becomes UP high school topper
READ | UP Board Result 2023: List of websites to check UPMSP class 10th, 12th results online
READ | UP Board result 2023 today; How to check UPMSP class 10, 12 results via SMS
READ | UP Board result 2023: How to check UPMSP UP Board class 10th, 12th results on mobile phone
READ | UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board toppers' names, pass percentage here
COMMENT