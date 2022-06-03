PSEB Class 10th, 12th Results To Be Out In The Last Week Of June: Know Who To Check

Punjab Board Result 2022: The results for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released by the Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, in the last week of June. As per reports, this development was confirmed by the board official, Gurtej Singh Bassi. After the declaration of the result, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in. This time the board will declare Class 10 and 12 results in online mode.

However, till now there has not been any official confirmation regarding the exact date and time for the declaration of the Punjab Board result, but it is certain that the PSEB Class 10 and 12 exam results will be announced in the last week of June. The board conducted the PSEB 10th term 2 exams in 2022 from April 29 to May 19, 2022, while the PSEB 12th term 2 exams were held between April 24 and May 23, 2022. For the convenience of the students we have mentioned step by step process to check and download the PSEB 10th, and 12th results.

Punjab Result 2022: Here's how to check PSEB 10th Result | PSEB 12th Result 2022

Step 1: To download PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 and 12 Results, candidates need to visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the separate links for "PSEB 10th Results 2022" and "PSEB 12th Results 2022." You will be given which you need to click as per your requirement.

Step 3: After clicking the link, a new page will appear on the screen where candidates need to enter their registration/roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: PSEB 10th Results 2022 'or' PSEB 12th Results 2022 'will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download your result and take a printout of the same for future use.

NOTE: It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative