The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today opened the window for students seeking re-evaluation of their Class 12 examination results, declared on April 30, 2024.

As per the official notification, candidates wishing to apply for re-checking can do so from May 3, 2024, to May 17, 2024. The process is exclusively online and accessible through the official website at pseb.ac.in. Applicants are required to submit a nominal fee along with their request for result re-evaluation.

This year, the PSEB Class 12 Board Exams witnessed an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.04%. Notably, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.74% compared to 90.74%. Out of the total 2,84,452 students who appeared for the exams, 2,64,662 successfully cleared them.

Commencing on February 13 and concluding on March 30, 2024, the Punjab Board Class 12 exams were conducted across various exam centers throughout the state.

Here are the steps to apply for PSEB Class 12th result re-checking:

1. Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

2. Locate the designated link for result re-checking on the homepage and click on it.

3. Provide the necessary information and complete the payment process.

4. Verify all details and ensure accuracy before submitting the request.

5. Print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure the accuracy and fairness of their Class 12 examination results.