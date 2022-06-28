PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

Punjab board class 12 results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board has released the intermediate or class 12 result on June 28, 2022. PSEB Punjab board 12th result has been released in the second half. In the press conference, the toppers list has also been announced. The result highlights, important dates, steps as well as direct link to check result has been attached below. In order to check result, students will have to enter their registration number, roll number and password/date of birth. PSEB 12th pass percentage 2022 stood at 96.96%. 3,01,725 students took exams of which 2,92,520 students pass.

pseb.ac.in Indiaresults.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

Type an SMS in the format: PB12 .

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time.

The Punjab Board conducted the exam in two terms this year. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were conducted between April 22 and May 23, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. The term-I examinations were conducted from December 13 to 22, 2021 and the result was declared on May 11, 2022.

The result has been released on June 28, 2022

It has been released in the second half

Roll number Student’s name Father's name Category Total marks Subjects Marks obtained in theory and practical Registration number Mother's name Stream

