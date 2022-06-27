PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 Today At 3 Pm: List Of Websites To Check Scores

PSEB Punjab Board 12th result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the class 12 results on June 27, 2022. The result will be declared in the second half at 3 pm. The results as well as topper details will be announced at a press conference. Once released, the inter result will be uploaded on the list of official websites mentioned below. In order to check result, students will have to enter their registration number, roll number and password/date of birth.

PSEB Punjab Board class 12th result: Official websites to check scores

pseb.ac.in Indiaresults.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

This year, following the pattern of CBSE, the Punjab Board too conducted the exam in two terms. The Punjab board class 12 term-II exams were held between April 22 and May 23, 2022. The exams were conducted in a single shift between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm. The term-I examinations were conducted from December 13 to 22, 2021 and the result was declared on May 11, 2022.

PSEB Result: Check date and time here

PSEB 12th result 2022 term 2: Details mentioned on Punjab board Class 12 result 2022

Roll number

Student’s name

Father's name

Category

Total marks

Subjects

Marks obtained in theory and practical

Registration number

Mother's name

Stream

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Here is how to check scorecards online

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB inter or 12th Result link" (Link to be activated after 3 pm)

Step 3: Then candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: PSEB class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the inter result and take a printout for future reference

How to check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS