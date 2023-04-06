PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 Results Declared, Here's How Students, Parents Can Check

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB declared the result of class 5th on Thursday, April 6. The student and their parents can check the result on the official portal of PSEB - https://pseb.ac.in/.The link to check result will be available at 5 pm.

The market sheet is also available for downloading on the official website. The Board held the written exams from February 24 to March 4, 2023. The exams were earlier scheduled to begin from February 16 but the changes in the datesheet of PSEB Class 5 were made due to the G-20 summit, the commencement of the Central Board of Secondary Education and Hola Mohalla festival.

Students are required to have their roll numbers along with them to see and download the result.

The Punjab School Education Board Vice Chairman Dr Varinder Bhatia announced the result of the fifth class academic year 2022-23.

The official portal has mentioned, "Students can check pseb 5th class result 2022 with their roll number or name at https://pseb.ac.in/. Official 5th class result 2022 punjab board is now available at the official site of PSEB or india result com. Students can directly login or search for their pseb.ac.in 5th class result with roll number or name.”

How to check the PSEB Class 5th result?

1. Go to the official PSEB website — pseb.ac.in.

2. On homepage, click on Class 5 result link https://pseb.ac.in/.

3. Log in by putting student's roll number and password

4. Post logging in, score card will be available on screen

5. The students are required to take a printout for future reference

In case of any discrepancy, the students and their parents can bring it to the notice of PSEB without any delay.