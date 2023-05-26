Last Updated:

PSEB Punjab Class 10th Board Results 2023 OUT, 97.5% Pass; Direct Link To Check Here

PSEB class 10th results 2023: Punjab Board 10th class results are out. This year, a total of 97.5% of students have passed the class 10th exam. Direct link here

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
pseb class 10th results 2023

Image: PTI


PSEB 10th result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2023 today, May 26. The pass percentage is 97.5% this year.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 was announced at 11.30 am in a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can check their PSEB class 10th results using board exam roll numbers. 

Direct link to check PSEB 10th class results

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from March 24 to April 20 at different examination centers. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Punjab 10th class results. See how to check results online 

List of websites to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • Indiaresults.in
  • results.nic.in

How to check Check Punjab board result 2023 via SMS

  • Type an SMS in the format: PB10
  • Send this SMS to 5676750.
  • The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be sent on the same number. Check your inbox.

Punjab Board Result 2023: Follow these steps to check PSEB 10th Result 2023

  • Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2023, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to PSEB class 10th results 2023 link
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a news page would open.
  • Step 5: PSEB class 10th result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet
  • Step 7: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference
