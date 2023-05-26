PSEB Punjab Class 10th Board Results 2023 OUT, 97.5% Pass; Direct Link To Check Here

PSEB 10th result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB 10th Result 2023 today, May 26. The pass percentage is 97.5% this year.

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 was announced at 11.30 am in a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can check their PSEB class 10th results using board exam roll numbers.

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from March 24 to April 20 at different examination centers. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Punjab 10th class results. See how to check results online

List of websites to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Indiaresults.in

results.nic.in

How to check Check Punjab board result 2023 via SMS

Type an SMS in the format: PB10

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be sent on the same number. Check your inbox.

Punjab Board Result 2023: Follow these steps to check PSEB 10th Result 2023