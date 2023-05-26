Last Updated:

PSEB Punjab Class 10th Results 2023: Where And How To Check Results Via Websites And SMS

PSEB 10th results 2023

PSEB 10th result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the PSEB 10th Result 2023 today., May 26. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 11.30 am. Once the PSEB class 10th  result is out, it will be available on the list of official websites mentioned below. Students can check their PSEB class 10th results using board exam roll numbers. 

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from March 24 to April 20 at different examination centers. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Punjab 10th class results. See how to check results online 

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: List of official websites

  • pseb.ac.in
  • ssapunjab.org
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • Indiaresults.in
  • results.nic.in

Check Punjab board result 2023 via SMS: Here's how

  • Type an SMS in the format: PB10
  • Send this SMS to 5676750.
  • The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be sent on the same number in a short time

Punjab Board Result 2023: Follow these steps to check PSEB 10th Result 2023

  • Step 1: To download the PSEB Result 2023, students must go to the PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on to PSEB class 10th results 2023 link
  • Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their roll number or name along with their date of birth to proceed.
  • Step 4: Automatically, a news page would open.
  • Step 5: PSEB class 10th result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 6: View your overall grade by downloading your mark sheet
  • Step 7: Candidates must not forget to take its printout for future reference
