PSEB Punjab Class 10th Results 2023: Where And How To Check Results Via Websites And SMS

PSEB 10th result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is scheduled to release the PSEB 10th Result 2023 today., May 26. Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022 will be announced at 11.30 am. Once the PSEB class 10th result is out, it will be available on the list of official websites mentioned below. Students can check their PSEB class 10th results using board exam roll numbers.

This year the PSEB class 10th examination was held from March 24 to April 20 at different examination centers. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Punjab 10th class results. See how to check results online

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: List of official websites

pseb.ac.in

ssapunjab.org

punjab.indiaresults.com

Indiaresults.in

results.nic.in

Check Punjab board result 2023 via SMS: Here's how

Type an SMS in the format: PB10

Send this SMS to 5676750.

The PSEB 10th result 2023 will be sent on the same number in a short time

Punjab Board Result 2023: Follow these steps to check PSEB 10th Result 2023