Updated April 4th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

PSSSB JE Results 2024 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results for the Junior Engineer recruitment exams. Full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
PSSSB JE 2024 Result Announced: Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results for the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination held in 2024. The recruitment drive aimed to fill 345 vacancies for Junior Engineer (Civil) positions across different departments.

Candidates who appeared for the PSSSB JE 2024 examination conducted on January 20, 2024, can now check their results on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The final answer key was released on April 3.

A total of 4,279 candidates have been shortlisted for further selection stages, as per the official PDF released by the PSSSB. The board plans to release the cut-off marks for the PSSSB JE 2024 examination in subsequent phases. Shortlisted candidates will then undergo a document verification process.

During the document verification, candidates must present various important documents including caste certificates, disabilities certificates, academic mark sheets, certificates of achievement, valid photo identification proof, and other relevant documents specified by the board.

Direct link to check results. 

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details and updates regarding the document verification process.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

