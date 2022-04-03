Last Updated:

PSTET Results 2021 Released Today; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

PSTET Results 2021 has been released on the official website on April 3, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Check direct link here.

PSTET

Image: Pixabay


Punjab School Education Board, also known as PSEB, has released the result for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2021-22 on pstet.pseb.ac.in. The result has been released on Sunday, April 3 and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to download the PSEB PSTET result PDF, students should be ready with their roll numbers. The direct link to download PSTET scores has also been mentioned below.

PSTET Results 2021-22 which will be released is for the exam which was conducted on December 24, 2021. The exam was conducted in two shifts and the provisional answer key was also released later. Candidates were given time to raise objections and considering the objections raised by them, result has been prepared. PSTET Result had to be declared on January, 2022 as per the previous schedule by PSEB. However, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it was delayed and has been released on April 3, 2022. The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

PSTET Results 2021: Here is how to download result PDF

  • Step 1: At first, registered candidates should go to the official website of Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test - pstet.pseb.ac.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, PSTET Results 2021-22 (declared). 
  • Step 3: In the next step, they will have to enter their application number and password and date of birth to login.
  • Step 4: Post submitting, the PSTET December Result 2021 will be displayed on screen.
  • Step 5: Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future reference 

Here's direct link to download results.

PSTET 2021: Check important dates here

  • The provisional answer key was released on January 4, 2022
  • The objection raising window was opened on January 4, 2022
  • The last date to raise objections was January 7, 202
  • PSTET result was scheduled to be out by January 24, 2022
  • It has been released on April 2, 2022
