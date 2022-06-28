Last Updated:

Punjab Board 12th Result 2022: 3 Girls Bag Top Rank By Scoring 99.4%

Punjab Board 12th result 2022 has been released on the official websites. Class 12 students can check it by following the steps mentioned below.

Ruchika Kumari
Punjab Board 12th result 2022

Image: PTI


Punjab Board 12th result 2022: Punjab School Education Board, PSEB has released the class 12th Result 2022 on June 28, 2022. Earlier the results as supposed to be out in a press conference. However, it was postponed due to some unavoidable reason. A total of three students have bagged top ranks by scoring 497 marks out of total 500 with 99.40% marks. The result highlights and steps to check result are mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been attached.

Punjab board class 12 toppers: Check details here

All three toppers this year are girls from Humanities streams. Arshdeep Kaur, Arshpreet Kaur, and Kulwinder Kaur have jointly topped the Class 12 board exams. The toppers have secured 99.40% marks. All the 3 toppers are from Faridkot. This year the overall pass percentage is 96.96%. Girls pass percentage is 97.78%. 90% transgender students pass the examination. A total of 3,01,700 students have appeared for the examination. Hoshiyarpur's Rohit Kumar has topped Science stream and has secured 4th position.

Punjab class 12 pass percentage

In order to be declared pass, students had to secure a minimum of 30% marks. Those who haven't got the same, will have to apply for the supplementary exam. The registration dates for the same will be announced soon.

PSEB 12th result 2022: Official websites to check scorecard

  • pseb.ac.in
  • Indiaresults.in
  • punjab.indiaresults.com
  • results.nic.in

PSEB 12th Result 2022: Here's how to check result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website pseb.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB inter or 12th Result link" 
  • Step 3: Then candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  • Step 4: PSEB class 12 result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the inter result and take a printout for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to download result (Click here)

Check Punjab board result 2022 12th Class via SMS: Here's how

  • Type an SMS in the format: PB12
  • Send the same SMS to 5676750.
  • The PSEB 12th result 2022 will be sent on the same number in a short time
