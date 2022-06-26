Punjab Board Announces 10th, 12th Result Release Date; Here's How To Check Scores

PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board has announced the result release date for matric and inter result. The schedule highlights that the Punjab Board 10th result 2022 will be released by Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The inter or PSEB 12th result 2022 will be declared by Thursday, June 30, 2022.

"Initially, both the results were scheduled to be announced on Friday, June 24, but due to some technical snag, we have decided to announce results next week," an official said.

When announced, the Punjab Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on the official website pseb.ac.in. A list of other official websites on which results will be released is mentioned below. To access the Punjab Board result 2022, registered students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth.

PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of official websites

pseb.ac.in punjab.indiaresults.com results.nic.in

PSEB 10th Results 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "PSEB 10th Result link"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates should enter all the required credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the same, PSEB result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the matric result and take a printout for future reference

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Here is how to check scorecards online