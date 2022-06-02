Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2022 Out At Pseb.ac.in, 98.25% Students Pass

Punjab School Education Board has released the Punjab Board, PSEB 8th Result 2022 on June 2, 2022. Registered candidates who took the Punjab Board Class 8 exams 2022 can download their results now. It has been uploaded on the official PSEB website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. PSEB class 8 result highlights that total pass percentage has been recorded at 98.25 percent. In order to check the result, students should be ready with their date of birth and roll number as mentioned on admit card.

PSEB 8th Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download PSEB result

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on Punjab Board Class 8 result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth, and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the required details, the PSEB 8th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

This year, over 3 lakh students appeared for the PSEB 8th Exams 2022. The board exam was conducted between April 7 and April 28, 2022. Students can also check their detailed marks for the PSEB 8th Result 2022 on DigiLocker. It can also be checked via SMS by following these steps.

Here is how to check result via SMS

Step 1: Open message box

Step 2: Type PB8 (roll number) and then send it to 5676750

Step 3: The PSEB 8th Result 2022 will be displayed on screen

Post downloading the PSEB 8th mark sheet, candidates must verify their names, subjects, school name, and roll number. In case of any issue in the PSEB 8th marksheet, candidates are advised to get in touch with the Punjab Board authorities. For more details, they can go to the official website.