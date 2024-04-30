Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the PSEB 12th Results 2024 today, marking a significant milestone for students across Punjab. The results were announced on April 30, 2024, at 4 pm through a press conference organized by the Board. With the results now out, students can access their scores on the official website of PSEB from tomorrow, May 1 on the official website of PSEB - pseb.ac.in.

PSEB Class 12 Toppers 2024

In the PSEB Class 12 topper list for 2024, Ekampreet Singh from Ludhiana secured the first position. Following closely behind is Harindar Singh from Mukhtasar Sahib in the second position. The third position is held by Ashwani from Bhatinda. These students have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess and dedication to achieve such commendable results in their examinations.

The PSEB achieved an impressive pass rate of 93.04 percent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.74 percent, whereas boys achieved a pass rate of 90.74 percent.

The PSEB Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted from February 13 to March 30, 2024. Following the completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the announcement of their results.

Click here for PSEB Class 12 topper list 2024

How to Check PSEB Class 12th Result 2024

To check their PSEB 12th Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB)- pseb.ac.in or https://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.htm Navigate to the results section and click on the link for PSEB 12th Results 2024. Enter your roll number and other required details. After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your PSEB 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

It's noteworthy to mention that the PSEB 12th Results 2024 have been declared earlier compared to the previous year, showcasing the efficient evaluation process undertaken by the Board.

With the results now out, students can assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The Punjab School Education Board congratulates all the successful candidates and wishes them the best for their future endeavors.