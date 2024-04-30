Advertisement

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is gearing up to declare the results for both Class 8 and Class 12 exams today, April 30, 2024. Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 8 and 12 exams earlier this year will be able to access their results on the official website, pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB Class 8 exams were conducted from March 7 to 27, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 13 to March 30. To check their results, students will need their respective roll numbers for both Class 8 and Class 12. After the results are declared, students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their schools.

In order to pass the examinations, students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks overall. Results for both classes can be checked online using the roll number, as well as via SMS.

How to Check PSEB Results 2024:

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board, pseb.ac.in. Navigate to the "Results" section. Select the respective result link for Class 8 or Class 12. Enter your roll number and other required details. Submit the information. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

PSEB 12th Class Result 2024: Previous Years' Toppers

Last year, Sujan Kaur secured full marks in the Class 12 board exams and ranked first. Here are the top three rankers from the past two years:

Year Rank Name of Student Marks 2023 1 Sujan Kaur 500 2 Shriya Singla 498 3 Navpreet Kaur 497 2022 1 Arshdeep Kaur 497 2 Arshpreet Kaur 497 3 Kulwinder Kaur 497

Students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this year's results and are encouraged to check the official website for updates and notifications