Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Window For MBBS, BDS Courses Closes Today

Punjab NEET UG Counselling: The registration window for the NEET UG counselling process for admission to state quota seats of MBBS and BDS programmes will be closed by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) today. All those candidates who have not yet registered for admission to MBBS and BDS state quota seats can apply online by visiting the official website of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in by today, October 13. Only those candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2022 are eligible to register for Punjab NEET counselling and participate in the state counselling process. The provisional Punjab NEET UG 2022 merit list will be declared on October 19. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for MBBS, BDS Programmes.

Application Fees

According to the official notice, candidates under the unreserved category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900 for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022, and the registration fee, however, for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates is Rs 2,950.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register for MBBS, BDS Programmes

Step 1: To apply for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022, candidates must visit the official website of BFUHS, bfuhs.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the designated MBBS or BDS link under UG NEET 2022 admission.

Step 3: Then complete the registration process for the Punjab NEET counselling process by filling in the required information

Step 4: Candidates are then required to log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents, as required

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the application form.

Here's direct link to register for MBBS, BDS Programmes - Click Here

