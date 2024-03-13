×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

The Punjab Police Department has declared the results for the recruitment drive to fill the position of Constable. Check the direct link here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 out
Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 out | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Punjab Police Department has declared the results for the recruitment drive to fill the position of Constable. Candidates who participated in the Police Constable in District Police Cadre Of Punjab Police - 2023 examination can now access the provisional result on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

The Punjab Police Constable Merit List, presented in PDF format, contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the Physical Efficiency Test conducted in December 2023. These successful candidates will progress to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, including the Medical Examination and Document Verification. Details regarding these phases will be communicated through the official website in due course.

Advertisement

How to check Punjab Police Constable Result 2023

To facilitate easy access to the Punjab Police Constable Result 2023, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in or utilize the direct download button provided at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/81514/Index.html 

Step 2: Click on the link titled "Police Constable in District Police Cadre of Punjab Police – 2023." 

Advertisement

Step 3: Upon clicking, the Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 PDF for all categories will be displayed on the screen.

 Step 4: Download the result PDF from the website by clicking on the download button.

For candidates' convenience, a direct link to download the result is also provided: Download Result Here

In addition to the release of the final results, the Punjab Police Constable Final Cut-off for the year 2023-24 has been announced. The cut-off marks denote the minimum score required for candidates to qualify the examination. Updated Punjab Police Constable Cut-off marks for various categories are now accessible on the official website, enabling candidates to ascertain their performance in the examination.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

10 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

17 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

17 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

18 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

18 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

18 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

19 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mark Coleman hospitalized after saving his parents from house fire

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Made In India Rocket Launcher ‘Pinaka’ On Display In Pokhran | Watch

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Punjab Police constable result 2023 declared, check here

    Education9 minutes ago

  4. BOJ plans bond buying guidance post YCC exit

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Stage Set For Rematch: Biden and Trump Clinch Presidential Nominations

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo