The Punjab Police Department has declared the results for the recruitment drive to fill the position of Constable. Candidates who participated in the Police Constable in District Police Cadre Of Punjab Police - 2023 examination can now access the provisional result on the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in.

The Punjab Police Constable Merit List, presented in PDF format, contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully cleared the Physical Efficiency Test conducted in December 2023. These successful candidates will progress to the subsequent stages of the recruitment process, including the Medical Examination and Document Verification. Details regarding these phases will be communicated through the official website in due course.

How to check Punjab Police Constable Result 2023

To facilitate easy access to the Punjab Police Constable Result 2023, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Police at punjabpolice.gov.in or utilize the direct download button provided at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/31526/81514/Index.html

Step 2: Click on the link titled "Police Constable in District Police Cadre of Punjab Police – 2023."

Step 3: Upon clicking, the Punjab Police Constable Result 2023 PDF for all categories will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result PDF from the website by clicking on the download button.

For candidates' convenience, a direct link to download the result is also provided: Download Result Here

In addition to the release of the final results, the Punjab Police Constable Final Cut-off for the year 2023-24 has been announced. The cut-off marks denote the minimum score required for candidates to qualify the examination. Updated Punjab Police Constable Cut-off marks for various categories are now accessible on the official website, enabling candidates to ascertain their performance in the examination.