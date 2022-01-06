Punjab PSSSB Recruitment: Answer Key For Clerk Exams Out, Check Direct Links Here

Punjab PSSB exam: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key for recruitment examination to the posts of clerk, clerk-IT and clerk- accounts on January 5, 2022. Along with answer key, OMR sheet has also been released. Candidates who took the exam can check the answer key by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, they are free to visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2,789 vacancies out of which 203 vacancies are for clerk account, 212 vacancies are for clerk IT, and 2,374 vacancies are for clerk. The application fee for the General category was Rs.1000. The application fee for SC/BC and EWS categories will be Rs. 250. The application fee for Ex-servicemen Self & Dependent was is Rs. 200 Handicapped candidates had to pay Rs. 500 as application fee.

Check important dates here

PSSSB examination for the posts of clerk-IT and clerk- accounts was held on December 11, 2021

PSSSB examination for the post of clerk was held on December 12, 2021

The provisional answer key has been released on January 5, 2022

Here is how to check Punjab SSSB answer key for various exams

Candidates who took the exams should go to the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, under 'Current News' section, candidates should click on the link that reads, "- 05-01-2022 - Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021 !!NEW!".

The links of all the answer key will be displayed

Click on the relevant answer key link for any of clerk, clerk-IT, and clerk- accounts exams

The answer keys will appear on the screen

Candidates should download the keys and also check the answers

Direct link to check answer key