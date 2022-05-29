Rajasthan Board Result 2022 Likely To Be Released On May 30, Here's How To Check

Rajasthan Board Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board Result 2022 is expected to be announced sometime soon by the Board of Secondary Education, BSER Ajmer. The result would be announced for the students of Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12. According to media reports, the Rajasthan Board Ajmer results are likely to be released on May 30. However, till now, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the Rajasthan Board Ajmer Result 2022.

After the declaration of the result, candidates will be able to check it by visiting the official website of the Rajasthan Board—rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. This year, the Rajasthan board examination was conducted for the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams between March 24 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. A total of 10 lakh students had registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams.

RBSE Class 12 Result 2022: Here's how to check the result

Step 1: To check the RBSE Class 12 Result candidates need to visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the result link, "RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result."

Step 3:Automatically, a new window would open.

Step 4: Now, students will be required to enter details, including roll number and registration number.

Step 5: Candidates then need to submit their RBSE 12th Result 2022

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference

In 2021, the Rajasthan board announced the 12th RBSE result on July 24. More than 99 per cent of students qualified for the RBSE 12th result last year. In the Science stream, the pass percentage stood at 99.52 percent, while in the Arts and Commerce streams, the pass percentage last year was 99.97 percent and 99.73 percent. RBSE had to cancel the Class 12 board examination considering the ongoing COVID pandemic last year. The RBSE result, therefore, was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

Image: PTI/ Representative