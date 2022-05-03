Rajasthan Board Results 2022: 10th,12th Result To Be Declared By May End, Says Official

Rajasthan Board Results: Class 10 and class 12 students who took the board exam conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) are eagerly waiting for the results to be out. The board exams have been concluded on April 26, and as of now the evaluation process is going on. An RBSE official told a media agency that the Class 10, 12 results are likely to be announced by the month-end. "

The board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June," the official said.

This year, over 20 lakh students appeared for the matric and inter exams which were conducted between March 24 and April 26, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check RBSE 10th results and RBSE 12th results on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To be noted that the students will have to secure a minimum 33 percent marks in each paper to pass board exam. In 2021, 80.63 percent of students passed in the Class, and 91.96 percent pass percentage was recorded in inter science stream. In commerce, the pass percent was 94.49 and in arts it was 90.70 percent.

The exam was taken at 6,074 centers. It has also been announced that the sensitive and hyper-sensitive examination centres were under CCTV surveillance. "Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be seated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers,” Rajasthan Education Minister BD Kalla tweeted.

Here is step-by-step guide to check results