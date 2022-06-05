Rajasthan Board To Release Class 12th Arts Result 2022 By June 15, Here's How To Check

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: Officials from the Board of Secondary Education Ajmer or RBSE have said that the class 12th Arts Result 2022 will be out in June second week. They further said that the date has not yet been finalized. However, the evaluation process is about to end and the result is expected to be out by June 15, 2022.

Once released, the result of 8 lakh candidates will be available on the list of websites mentioned below. Registered candidates will be able to check the same. Students should know that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams had already been declared on June 1, 2022. Over two lakh students took the exam. Students who have not downloaded their results yet can check it by following these steps. Students would need their roll number and date of birth to check their RBSE 12th Result 2022.

RBSE 12th result: Here's how to check on SMS

Enter RJ12SRoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623. (For Science stream)

RJ12CRoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623. (For Commerce stream)

Here is how to check inter result on mobile app

Look for the RBSE app on the google play store

Download the same

Enter registration number and date of birth

Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

Step-by-step guide to download RBSE Class 12th Science and commerce result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Post submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is how to check RBSE Class 12th arts result 2022