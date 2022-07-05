Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan Police Constable 2021: Rajasthan Police recruitment board released the Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 on July 5, 2022. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Therefore, registered candidates can raise objections against the answer key if they want to. For more details related to Constable written examination, candidates can go to the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.

The objection-raising window will be opened till July 7, 2022. The deadline to raise objections will end on July 7 at 11.59 pm. Candidates who want to download the answer key can do it through the official site of Rajasthan Police by following these simple steps given below. Direct link to download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has also been attached below.

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to download answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2021 link

Step 3: In the next step, they should enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the answer key and download the page

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download answer key

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4588 vacancies will be filled. The examination for all the candidates was conducted on May 16, 2022 in Jaipur district. As mentioned above, candidates can go to the official website for being updated about the Rajasthan Police recruitment drive.

Male candidates need to be 168 cm and female candidates need to be 152 cm. The minimum weight for both male and female candidates should be 47.5 kg. Examination fees for the general, OBC, and creamy layer classes of the Rajasthan/MBC category was Rs 500. Candidates belonging from OBC, non-creamy layer class of Rajasthan/ MBC category/SC/ST had to pay Rs 400 as examination fee. Examination fees for candidates belonging to other states were Rs 500.