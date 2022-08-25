Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 Out, Click On Direct Link To Check Merit List

Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2022: The Directorate of Rajasthan Police has released the results for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021. The candidates who took the recruitment exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police Result 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check result has also been attached.

Now the next stage will be conducted i.e. PET/PST. A list of candidates qualified for the PET/PST has been published. The results have been declared for the following Battalions- Bikaner(3rd), Tonk, Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner (10th), Delhi, and District Banswara.

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021: Here's how to check scores online

Step 1: To check the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021, candidates need to visit the official site of the Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2021 link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click the "submit button.

Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Result 2022 (Click here)

This year, the written examination was held on May 16, 2022, and the answer key was released on July 5, 2022. Candidates were given the option to raise objections against the answer key until July 7, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4588 vacancies for Constable in Rajasthan Police will be filled in the department. According to the media reports, over 18 lakh candidates took part in the Rajasthan police recruitment examination. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.