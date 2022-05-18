Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022 Dates For Classes 10, 12 To Be Announced On May 23

RBSE Board results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the dates for releasing class 10 and class 12 result next week. RBSE official told a media organisation that the Class 10, 12 exam result dates are to be announced on May 23, 2022. The official added that the evaluation is almost completed. Once released, the result can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below.

"We have not decided the dates for the dates for Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, the result declaration dates will be announced next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May, following which the 10th exam result will be announced in June," RBSE official said.

This year, over 20 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 that was concluded on April 26, 2022. Last year, the Education Minister of Rajasthan announced the result at a press conference, and this year also, the result is expected to be announced at a press conference. To check the result, candidates would be required to enter their login credentials such as roll numbers and other details that are available on the admit card. In 2021, the pass percentage in matric exam was 80.63 percent, while the pass percentage for the all the streams of class 12 was above 90 percent. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

