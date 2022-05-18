Last Updated:

Rajasthan RBSE Results 2022 Dates For Classes 10, 12 To Be Announced On May 23

Rajasthan RBSE results 2022: RBSE official has said that the evaluation process is almost complete and the result date will be announced on May 23, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Rajasthan RBSE results

Image: Shutterstock


RBSE Board results 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the dates for releasing class 10 and class 12 result next week. RBSE official told a media organisation that the Class 10, 12 exam result dates are to be announced on May 23, 2022. The official added that the evaluation is almost completed. Once released, the result can be checked on the official website by following the steps mentioned below.

"We have not decided the dates for the dates for Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, the result declaration dates will be announced next week. The Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce exam results 2022 can be announced in May, following which the 10th exam result will be announced in June," RBSE official said.

Check Rajasthan board result date here

  • RBSE class 10, 12 result date has not been announced yet
  • It is expected to be announced on May 23, 2022

This year, over 20 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams 2022 that was concluded on April 26, 2022. Last year, the Education Minister of Rajasthan announced the result at a press conference, and this year also, the result is expected to be announced at a press conference. To check the result, candidates would be required to enter their login credentials such as roll numbers and other details that are available on the admit card. In 2021, the pass percentage in matric exam was 80.63 percent, while the pass percentage for the all the streams of class 12 was above 90 percent. For more details, candidates can go to the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Results: Here's how to download Rajasthan RBSE Class 10th, 12th results

  • Step 1: To check RBSE 10th results, RBSE 12th result, candidates need to go to the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12 board exam result link being displayed
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration number and other required information
  • Step 4: Cross-check the information and click on the "Submit" button
  • Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Take printout of the result for future reference
READ | Chhattisgarh: Class X, XII exam results declared, girls outshine boys
READ | Goa Board Result 2022: GBSHSE SSC, HSSC Term 1 results declared; Here's direct link
READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to be announced on May 19; List of websites to check results
READ | TANCET Result 2022 Date: Anna University to declare TANCET Results by June 10
READ | GSEB SSC, HSC results 2022 will be declared today? See fact-check here
Tags: Rajasthan RBSE results, RBSE, Rbse 10th results
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND