Rajasthan to hold REET next May for 20,000 teachers

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced conducting of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET) May next year to recruit about 20,000 teachers in the state.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the education department chaired by Gehlot in the evening.

He announced the decision in a tweet after the meeting.

He also directed state officers to prepare an action plan to solve the problems of para-teachers, madarsa para-teachers and panchayat assistants keeping in mind the decisions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, para-teachers (hired on contract), who have been holding a dharna at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur for the last several days demanding regularisation, tried to move towards Delhi to press for their demands.

Force was used to prevent the agitators from moving forward.

A senior police officer said that the teachers wanted to go to the national capital rolling on the road, but were deterred from doing so.

“The agitators said they will move to Delhi from Shaheed smarak by rolling. We did not allow this,” the officer said.

The agitators were pushed back towards the dharna site and additional force was deployed in the area to maintain law and order, the officer said.

The para-teachers have alleged that their demand for regularisation has been ignored by the state government forcing them to decide to go to Delhi and hold a protest outside the Congress office.

REET-2021 was conducted in September to fill around 31,000 posts of teachers.

REET candidates have been demanding from the state government to increase the number of posts to 50,000. PTI SDA VN VN

