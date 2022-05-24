RBI Assistant Prelims 2021: Scorecard Released For March 26 & 27 Exams; Here's Direct Link

RBI assistant prelims result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, May 23, released the scorecard of preliminary examination which was conducted to select candidates for the post of Assistant. The mark sheet has been released for the exam which was conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check their marks on the list of official websites mentioned below. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear in RBI Assistant Mains Exam 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 950 assistant post will be filled in various offices of the bank. The important dates and steps to check result are mentioned below.

RBI Assistant score card: Websites to check

www.rbi.org.in ibpsonline.ibps.in

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Check important dates here

The result has been released on May 23. 2022

The deadline to download the result is November 23, 2022

Exam was conducted on March 26 and March 27, 2022

RBI Assistant Preliminary Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBI - www.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Current Vacancies" tab and then select on "Results" from the dropdown

Step 3: In the next step, click on link which reads "Recruitment for the Post of Assistant – 2021 – Mark Sheet of Preliminary examination held on March 26-27, 2022"

Step 4: Then click on "Click here for display of marks."

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill in the login credentials to check the result.

Step 6: Post feeding in the data, click on login

Step 7: The RBI Assistant Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take the printout of the result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download result