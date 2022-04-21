RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022 Declared, Check Result And Main Exam Date Here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of assistant prelims exams. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their RBI assistant prelims results 2022 on the official website. The RBI Assistant result is available on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2022

RBI had conducted the assistant prelims exam 2022 on March 26 and 27. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam will have to appear for mains exam. RBI has announced the assistant main exam dates. As per the notice, the main exam will be held on May 8. The exam will be held in online mode. The RBI Assistant main exam will be released shortly.

RBI assistant main exam date 2022

"The time of Main Examination and Venue of Examinations will be indicated in the admission letters The link for downloading Admission Letters, Information Handout for Main examination, Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form for PwBD candidates using scribe, will shortly be made available in RBI website," the official website reads.

RBI assistant prelims result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Go to 'Result' Section given on the top panel

Step 3:Click on link that reads 'Result of online Preliminary examination held on March 26 & 27, 2022 for Recruitment of Assistant- PY 2021'

Step 4: Then click on the link that reads 'Roll Numbers of provisionally selected candidates'

Step 4: Your RBI Assistant result will be displayed on screen. Download RcBI Assistant Result PDF

Step 5: Search for the city you have applied for

Step 6: Check your roll numbers in the list of selected candidate

Image: Pixabay/ Representative