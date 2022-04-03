RBI Grade B Result For Legal Officer Posts Released, Here's How To Check Scores Online

RBI Grade B cutoff marks: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) and Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021. The result has been uploaded on the official website rbi.org.in. All the registered candidates who took the exam can check the RBI result by following the steps mentioned below.

Check steps to download RBI Grade B Result 2022?

Step 1: In order to check RBI grade b scorecard, go to the official website of RBI.i.e. rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the notification which reads 'RBI Grade B Result 2022' under the opportunities tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where result will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Candidates should go through the result and download the same

Step 5: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

RBI Grade B Result 2022: Check interview date here

Candidates who cleared the written exam for Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Manager (Technical-Electrical) and Architect in Grade ‘A’ - PY 2021 will be called for interview. The list of the candidates has been uploaded to the official website of RBI. The interview date has not been released yet. RBI has said that it will be conducted in April 2022. The exact interview schedule will be intimated to candidates in due course through email ID noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. The interviews are likely to be held in physical mode.

Shortlisted candidates will have to submit their documents latest by April 10, 2022 to RBI Services Board on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in. Candidates should note that all future correspondence and queries regarding the submission of bio-data and documents should be made on the above e-mail ID only. Candidates are required to send the following documents.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to take a printout of the RBI Grade B interview call letters which they will receive through their E-mail ID. They will have to bring hall tickets on the day of the interview along with ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility for verification. It is also advised to bring one set of photocopies of their original documents on the day of the interview.