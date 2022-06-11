RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date: BSER Rajasthan Board Likely To Declare Results On June 13

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 exam results in 2022 on Monday, June 13. However, there has been no official confirmation as of yet, but reports indicate that the RBSE result will be released on June 13 at 2 PM. Like previous years, this year also, the result will be announced by the State Education Minister at a press conference. Last year, the Board announced the RBSE 10th Result on July 30, and this time the result is expected to be announced a bit early. Once released, the RBSE result 2022 will be available on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Students must take note that they will be required to enter details, including roll number and registration number, to check the RBSE scorecard. More than 10 lakh students have enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 this year. The BSER Class 10 exam was held from March 31 to April 26. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned steps to download the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2022

RBSE 10th Result 2022 | Passing Criteria

Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in order to pass the RBSE 10th exam in order to qualify for the BSER Class 10 Examination.

RBSE Rajasthan Result 2022 | Here's how to check results

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Board, rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the ‘class 10th Exam Result’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your log-in information (roll number, DOB) and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4. Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.56. The Class 10 results for 2021 were announced on July 30. It is advised that students must regularly visit the official websites for fresh updates and more information -rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

