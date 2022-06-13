RBSE 10th Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result Today

RBSE 10th Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the class 10 or matric result on Monday, June 13, 2022. The date and time have been confirmed beforehand by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla. As per the announcement, the Rajasthan board class 10 result will be released on June 13 in the second half at 3 pm.

"The result of Madhyamik and Praveshika examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 3 pm," the state education Minister tweeted on June 12, 2022.

Registered students who took the exam will be able to check their scores today. Once released, the result will be available on the official websites. List of official websites as well as steps to check the result is mentioned below. Students should be ready to check scores with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. This year over 10 lakh students took the matric exam.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: When and where to check result

Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will release the class 10 result at June 13, 2022

The Rajasthan Class 10 result 2022 will be released at 3 pm

BSER 10th result 2022: Official websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in indiaresults.com examresults.net

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to check RBSE class 10 result

Step 1: In the next step, go to any of the official websites mentioned above Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result" link Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen Step 5: Go through it, download the same and take its printout for future reference

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams 2022 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. Last year the overall pass percentage in the Class 10 RBSE exam was recorded at 99.56 percent.