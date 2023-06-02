RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Result OUT, 90.49% Pass

Step 1:Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result 2023" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through it, download the same, and take its printout for future reference