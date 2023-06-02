Last Updated:

RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Result OUT, 90.49% Pass

RBSE class 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board has declared class 10th or matric results today, June 2. The results are announced in a press conference at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Class 10 exam will e able to check their results online. The list of websites, steps to check, pass percentage, and toppers list will be updated here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
RBSE 10th result 2023

Image: PTI

pointer
13:15 IST, June 2nd 2023
RBSE 10th results declared, 90.49% pass

RBSE class 10 result is declared. A total of 90.49% of students have passed.

pointer
13:06 IST, June 2nd 2023
Press conference to begin shortly

Press conference to announce RBSE results will begin shortly.

pointer
12:26 IST, June 2nd 2023
RBSE results will be announced in a press conference

Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla will announce the RBSE 10th results in a press conference that will begin at 1 pm today.

pointer
12:16 IST, June 2nd 2023
84% of girls, 81% of boys passed last year

In the year 2022, girls' pass percentage was 84.38% and the boys' pass percentage was 81.62%

pointer
12:14 IST, June 2nd 2023
Check RBSE 10th pass percentage of last year

4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys passed the RBSE 10th exam 2022. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage was recorded last year.

pointer
12:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
How to check RBSE 10th results 2023

Step 1:Visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result 2023" link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through it, download the same, and take its printout for future reference

pointer
12:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
BSER 10th result 2023: Official websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

pointer
12:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
Over 12 lakh candidates to get their RBSE results today

This year, over 12 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 10 exam. They will get their results today.

pointer
12:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
Education Minister BD Kalla to announce results

Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 today at 1 pm. Read the full story here.

pointer
12:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
RBSE 10th result 2023 today at 1 pm

RBSE class 10th result 2023 will be declared on June 2 at 1 pm. 

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT