RBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board Matric Result OUT, 90.49% Pass

RBSE class 10 result is declared. A total of 90.49% of students have passed.
Press conference to announce RBSE results will begin shortly.
Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla will announce the RBSE 10th results in a press conference that will begin at 1 pm today.
In the year 2022, girls' pass percentage was 84.38% and the boys' pass percentage was 81.62%
4 lakh 66 thousand 490 boys passed the RBSE 10th exam 2022. 4 lakh 10thousand 358 girls passed the exam. 82.89% pass percentage was recorded last year.
Step 1:Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result 2023" link
Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Go through it, download the same, and take its printout for future reference
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
indiaresults.com
examresults.net
This year, over 12 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE class 10 exam. They will get their results today.
Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla will declare the Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2022 today at 1 pm. Read the full story here.
RBSE class 10th result 2023 will be declared on June 2 at 1 pm.