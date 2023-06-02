RBSE 10th Result 2023 OUT, 90.4% Pass; Direct Link To Check Rajasthan Board Matric Results

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE class 10th results today, June 2. The RBSE result was declared by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a press conference. This year, the pass percentage is 90.49%. Over 12 lakh students took the matric exam this year.

RBSE 10th result 2023 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board matric result link, toppers' list, pass percentage

Registered students who took the exam can check their RBSE mark sheet online. The RBSE result will be available on the official websites. A list of official websites as well as steps to check the Rajasthan Board class 10 result is mentioned below. Students should be ready to check scores with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. The RBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between March 16 and April 11, 2023.

BSER Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2023: Official websites to check

How to check Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023