RBSE 10th Result 2023 OUT, 90.4% Pass; Direct Link To Check Rajasthan Board Matric Results

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE class 10th results today, June 2. Here's direct link to check results.

RBSE 10th result 2023

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has declared the RBSE class 10th results today, June 2. The RBSE result was declared by the state Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla in a press conference. This year, the pass percentage is 90.49%. Over 12 lakh students took the matric exam this year. 

Registered students who took the exam can check their RBSE mark sheet online. The RBSE result will be available on the official websites. A list of official websites as well as steps to check the Rajasthan Board class 10 result is mentioned below. Students should be ready to check scores with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. The RBSE Class 10th exams were conducted between March 16 and April 11, 2023. 

BSER Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2023: Official websites to check

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in
  3. indiaresults.com
  4. examresults.net

How to check Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2023

  • Step 1:Visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the "RBSE 10th result 2023" link
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post submitting the details, the BSER 10th result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through it, download the same, and take its printout for future reference
