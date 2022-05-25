RBSE 10th Result Date Likely To Be Announced Soon; Here Are Steps To Check Results

The RBSE class 10 result 2022 date and time is likely to be announced by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) sometime soon. After the declaration of the results, students will be able to check them by visiting the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

However, until now there has not been any official confirmation regarding the date and time of declaration of the result but it is expected that result will be announced by the end of this month. Last year, the result was announced in the month of June, but this time it is expected that the result will be released a bit earlier. This year, the Class 10 exams were held between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. More than 10 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams.

State Education Minister to announce results

Following the trend, the Education Minister of Rajasthan is expected to release the result at a press conference. In order to check the result quickly and in a hassle-free manner, registered candidates should be ready with their login credentials such as roll numbers and other information mentioned on the hall ticket. Here are the steps to check the Rajasthan Board class 10 result.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Here's how to check Rajasthan Board Result

Step 1: To download the RBSE Class 10 Result 2022 candidates need to visit the official websites -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage candidates need to click on the result link,' "RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result".

Step 3: Automatically, a new page/tab would open on the screen.

Step 4: Students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number.

Step 5: RBSE 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: It is advised that students download the result and also take a printout of the result for future references.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative