RBSE 10th Result Not Tomorrow, Check Tentative Date For Rajasthan Board 10th Results Here

Rajasthan Board 10th results: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) was expected to release the result of Class 10 exam on Friday, June 10, 2022. However, sources suggest that Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla is likely to announce the secondary exam result before June 13, 2022. Once released, the result can be accessed on the official websites. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below.

"The Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be announced before Monday, students can expect their 10th result on Saturday, June 11," said the education minister. This year, over 10 lakh (10,91,088) students had enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022. The exams were conducted between March 31 and April 26, 2022. It was conducted in over 6,000 exam centres across the state.

"RBSE is expecting to get a confirmation by evening. The Class 10 result 2022 will be announced tomorrow if the minister agreed," said sources.

Websites to check result

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here is how to check Rajasthan Board Result

Step 1: Go to the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result link

Step 3: On the next login window, students will be required to enter details including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Post entering the details, RBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download RBSE 10th scorecard, and print a copy of the same for future references.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has finally released the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. The board has also released the results of the Senior Upadhyaya Examination 2022 today. The RBSE 12th result has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri.

Pass Percentage

A total of 6,52,444 students have registered for the RBSE 12th Arts exam, out of which 616745 students have successfully passed the exam, per the official report. Overall 96.33 per cent of students have successfully passed in RBSE 12th Arts result. The pass percentage of boys is 95.44%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.21%.