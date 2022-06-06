RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Rajasthan Board Results Via SMS

RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has finally released the RBSE Class 12th Arts result 2022 on Monday, June 6, 2022. The board has also released the results of the Senior Upadhyaya Examination 2022 today. The RBSE 12th result has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) administrator LN Mantri.

Pass Percentage

A total of 6,52,444 students have registered for the RBSE 12th Arts exam, out of which 616745 students have successfully passed the exam, per the official report. Overall 96.33 per cent of students have successfully passed in RBSE 12th Arts result. The pass percentage of boys is 95.44%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.21%.

RBSE 12th result: Here's how to check on SMS

Enter RJ12ARoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623.

Here is how to check inter arts result on mobile app

Look for the RBSE app on the google play store and download the same

Enter registration number and date of birth

Post logging in, the result will be displayed on the screen

RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Arts Result: Here's how to check the Rajasthan board 12th Arts Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section

Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Arts result link

Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page

Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Post submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

In case, students are not satisfied with their results, the option of rechecking/ scrutiny will be available for them. The dates, details of the scrutiny process will be announced soon. This year more than 6.52 lakh candidates registered in the Senior Secondary Arts class examination and 4058 candidates registered in the Senior Upadhyay examination, said the RBSE Secretary Megha Chaudhary. Students should know that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce Streams had already been declared on June 1, 2022. Over two lakh students took the exam.

