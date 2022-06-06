Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12 result at 2 pm. The result can be checked on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been announced at a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla. Over 2.5 lakh students who were waiting for the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 exam results, can check the same here.