RBSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Updates: Arts Stream Result Released, 96.33% Students Pass

RBSE 12th arts result has been released on June 6, 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released in the second half at 12.15 pm. LN Mantri, the BSER administrator announced the Rajasthan Board 12th Arts stream results. The result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

RBSE 12th arts result

Image: PTI

pointer
12:49 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan Board 12th result 2022: Check result statistics here
  • Pass percentage of Arts stream - 96.33%
  • Pass percentage of Science stream - 96.53% 
  • Pass percentage of Commerce stream - 97.53%

 

pointer
12:39 IST, June 6th 2022
Here is all you need to know about the RBSE 12th arts result

Candidates can click on this link to know details of pass percentage, steps to check result, and highlights

pointer
12:39 IST, June 6th 2022
Girls outshine boys in inter result

Overall 96.33 per cent of students have successfully passed in RBSE 12th Arts result. The pass percentage of boys is 95.44%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.21%. 

pointer
12:39 IST, June 6th 2022
Check pass percentage details here

A total of 6,52,444 students have registered for the RBSE 12th Arts exam, out of which 616745 students have successfully passed the exam,

pointer
12:34 IST, June 6th 2022
Varishtha Upadhyay result also released

The Rajasthan Board has also released the Varishtha Upadhyay result today at 12:15 PM. 

pointer
12:32 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE 12th arts result out: 96.33% pass percentage recorded

Pass percentage of 96.33% has been recorded this year

pointer
12:30 IST, June 6th 2022
When and how to collect marksheet

The online Rajasthan 12th board result 2022 arts is provisional in nature. Students can collect the RBSE result 2022 Class 12 arts marksheet from their respective schools.

pointer
12:30 IST, June 6th 2022
Official website down

RBSE 12th result for Arts stream has been released on the official website. However, the official website is down at this moment. Candiadtes are advised to check the same after few minutes.

pointer
12:26 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE 12th Arts result released

As scheduled, the result for Arts stream has been released in the second half at 12.15 pm.

pointer
12:09 IST, June 6th 2022
Documents required to check result

Credentials required to log in are roll number, seat number and date of birth

pointer
12:06 IST, June 6th 2022
Candidates should keep an eye on official website

Candidates are advised to keep checking this blog or regularly visit the official website for being updated about result release

pointer
11:55 IST, June 6th 2022
Pass percentage and toppers list to be released soon

Along with releasing the result, the board officials will also release the pass percentage of arts stream.

pointer
11:40 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE Results 2022 for Class 5, 8 likely to be out soon

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) was supposed to release the RBSE class 5th and 8th results on June 1, 2022. However, the result is delayed and has not been announced yet

pointer
11:31 IST, June 6th 2022
Result to be released in another 40 minutes

Rajasthan Board 12th result will be released in another 40 minutes at 12.15 pm

pointer
11:27 IST, June 6th 2022
Science and commerce result released

Over two lakh students took the science and commerce exam. Students who have not downloaded their results yet can check it by following these steps.

pointer
11:11 IST, June 6th 2022
Here is how to check inter result on mobile app 
  • Look for RBSE app on google play store
  • Download the same
  • Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen 
pointer
11:09 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan board 12th result to be out in about an hour

The Rajasthan Board class 12th arts result is scheduled to be released at 12.15 pm on official websites

pointer
10:44 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Out

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12 result at 2 pm. The result can be checked on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been announced at a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla. Over 2.5 lakh students who were waiting for the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 exam results, can check the same here.

pointer
10:28 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE 12th result: Here's how to check on SMS

Enter RJ12ARoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623.

pointer
10:13 IST, June 6th 2022
How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Results On Website, App, SMS

Click on this link to know how to check result on various platforms.

pointer
09:56 IST, June 6th 2022
Official websites to check result
  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. rajresults.nic.in in
pointer
09:31 IST, June 6th 2022
Keep these documents ready to check result

To access the results, the students who appeared for the exams need to log in to the website and enter their credentials, which are their roll number and date of birth. These details will be mentioned on the hall ticket.

pointer
09:14 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE 12th arts result: Here's how to check on official website
  • Visit the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on "RBSE 12th Arts result" link
  • Enter your Roll number and Date of Birth
  • Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the scree
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference
pointer
08:48 IST, June 6th 2022
Here is how to get passing certificate

The students who fail to get the minimum marks i.e 33% in these exams will not receive the passing certificate from the Rajasthan Board. Notably, those students who fail in one or two subjects will be provided with another opportunity to reappear in the compartment exams and claim their passing certificate. 

pointer
08:22 IST, June 6th 2022
BSER to announce 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 too

The BSER will also announce the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 along with the Arts stream results.

pointer
07:59 IST, June 6th 2022
Over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the arts exams

Approximately, six lakh students from the Arts stream are awaiting their results.

pointer
07:59 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan board 12th result: Check result release date and time
  • Rajasthan board class 12 arts result will be released on June 6, 2022
  • The result will be released at 12.15 pm
pointer
07:59 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan Board class 12th result to be out in second half

The arts students will be able to check the result on or after 12.15 pm

pointer
07:59 IST, June 6th 2022
Rajasthan Board has already released science and commerce stream result

The Board has already issued and declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams. 

pointer
07:59 IST, June 6th 2022
RBSE 12th result 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 12 arts result today

The RBSE arts result will be released by the Rajasthan Board on June 6, 2022

