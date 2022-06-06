Quick links:
Image: PTI
Candidates can click on this link to know details of pass percentage, steps to check result, and highlights
Overall 96.33 per cent of students have successfully passed in RBSE 12th Arts result. The pass percentage of boys is 95.44%, while the pass percentage of girls is 97.21%.
A total of 6,52,444 students have registered for the RBSE 12th Arts exam, out of which 616745 students have successfully passed the exam,
The Rajasthan Board has also released the Varishtha Upadhyay result today at 12:15 PM.
Pass percentage of 96.33% has been recorded this year
The online Rajasthan 12th board result 2022 arts is provisional in nature. Students can collect the RBSE result 2022 Class 12 arts marksheet from their respective schools.
RBSE 12th result for Arts stream has been released on the official website. However, the official website is down at this moment. Candiadtes are advised to check the same after few minutes.
As scheduled, the result for Arts stream has been released in the second half at 12.15 pm.
Credentials required to log in are roll number, seat number and date of birth
Candidates are advised to keep checking this blog or regularly visit the official website for being updated about result release
Along with releasing the result, the board officials will also release the pass percentage of arts stream.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) was supposed to release the RBSE class 5th and 8th results on June 1, 2022. However, the result is delayed and has not been announced yet
Rajasthan Board 12th result will be released in another 40 minutes at 12.15 pm
Over two lakh students took the science and commerce exam. Students who have not downloaded their results yet can check it by following these steps.
The Rajasthan Board class 12th arts result is scheduled to be released at 12.15 pm on official websites
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the class 12 result at 2 pm. The result can be checked on the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The result has been announced at a press conference by the Rajasthan Education Minister, BD Kalla. Over 2.5 lakh students who were waiting for the Class 12 Science and Commerce 2022 exam results, can check the same here.
Enter RJ12ARoll Number in the text message section and send the same to 5676750 or 5623.
Click on this link to know how to check result on various platforms.
To access the results, the students who appeared for the exams need to log in to the website and enter their credentials, which are their roll number and date of birth. These details will be mentioned on the hall ticket.
The students who fail to get the minimum marks i.e 33% in these exams will not receive the passing certificate from the Rajasthan Board. Notably, those students who fail in one or two subjects will be provided with another opportunity to reappear in the compartment exams and claim their passing certificate.
The BSER will also announce the 12th Varishtha Upadhyay result 2022 along with the Arts stream results.
Approximately, six lakh students from the Arts stream are awaiting their results.
The arts students will be able to check the result on or after 12.15 pm
The Board has already issued and declared the RBSE 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams.
The RBSE arts result will be released by the Rajasthan Board on June 6, 2022