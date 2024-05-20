Advertisement

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the much-awaited Class 12 results for the academic year 2024. Students can access their results via the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The pass percentages for RBSE 12th result 2024 are as follows: RBSE 12th Arts - 96.88%, RBSE 12th Science - 97.73%, and RBSE 12th Commerce - 98.95%. Students of class 12 can access their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Upon accessing the RBSE 12th result 2024, it is strongly recommended that students carefully verify all the information provided. Any discrepancies or errors should be promptly reported to the school authorities for rectification.

RBSE Class 12th Topper List 2024

How to Download RBSE 12th Result 2024 Scorecard?

To obtain the original RBSE 12th marksheet, students are advised to visit their respective schools after a few days from the result announcement. However, for those seeking to download the soft copy of their Class 12 marksheet, here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official website for Rajasthan Board results 2024 at rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the “Rajasthan Board Results 2024” link.

Choose the relevant stream for the Rajasthan Board 12th Class Result 2024.

Enter your roll number in the designated field and click on the ‘submit’ button.

The RBSE Ajmer board 12th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Rajasthan 12th class results for 2024 and save it for future reference.

It's crucial for students to keep their marksheet safe for various purposes, including higher education admissions and employment opportunities.

For any further queries or assistance, students can reach out to their respective school authorities or visit the official RBSE website for additional information and updates.

