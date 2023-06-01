Last Updated:

RBSE 5th Class Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link For Rajasthan Class 5 Results

Nandini Verma
RBSE 5th Class Result 2023: The Directorate of Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE class 5th results 2023 today, June 1. The result was declared in a press conference at 1.30 pm. The results were announced by education minister BD Kalla in a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online. 

Direct link to check result

Where to check Rajasthan class 5 results 2023

The RBSE class 5 results are available on the official website-

  1. rajshaladarpan.nic.in,
  2. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and,
  3. rajresults.nic.in.

Candidates will have to log in using their roll number to download their results. See how to check RBSE class 5 results below. 

How to check Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023

  • Visit the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
  • Now, click on the “5th & 8th exam” page.
  • Click on the Class 5th result tab.
  • Select your class, and district and enter your roll number.
  • Check and download your results.

Around 14.6 lakh candidates have appeared for the class 5th exam in Rajasthan this year. In the press conference, BD Kalla has announced the details of results like pass percentage, number of candidates, toppers' names, etc. 

How to check RBSE 5th results via SMS

Candidates can also get their RBSE class 5 results via SMS. To get RBSE results via SMS, candidates must type RESULT (space) RAJ5 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. 

