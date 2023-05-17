RBSE 8th Results 2023 Out; Here's How To Download RBSE Class 8 Mark Sheet Online & Via SMS

RBSE 8th results 2023: Rajasthan Board has declared class 8th results 2023 for around 13 lakh candidates today, May 17. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their RBSE 8th results 2023 online. The results can be checked on the following websites.

List of websites to check RBSE 8th class results 2023

rajshaladarpan.nic.in rajresults.nic.in

Direct link to check RBSE 8th result 2023

The education minister of Rajasthan, BD Kalla announced the results in a press conference organised at the office of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The RBSE exams were conducted from March 21 to April 13. Candidates can check their results online by following the steps given below.

How to download RBSE Class 8 Results 2023 mark sheet

Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Now, click on the link given to check the Class 8 exam

Go to the 'Results' tab and key in the required login credentials

Your RBSE 8th results will be displayed on the screen

Download your RBSE 8th result 2023 mark sheet

Take its printout for future reference.

Candidates can also get their RBSE class 8 results via SMS. To get RBSE results via SMS, candidates must type RESULT (space) RAJ8 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. RBSE will soon release the class 5 results 2023. The date and time for RBSE class 5 results will be announced soon.